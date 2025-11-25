Prudential PLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 171.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4%

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

