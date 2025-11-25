Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,763 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

