Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,167 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after purchasing an additional 873,869 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $20,676,150. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $24.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Arete lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.