BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust $BNY Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNY. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $379,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

