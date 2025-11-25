Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,014,000 after buying an additional 557,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

