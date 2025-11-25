Prudential PLC Takes $507,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

