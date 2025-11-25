Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.85 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,673 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,290 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after buying an additional 758,884 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,671,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,618,000 after buying an additional 1,441,690 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

