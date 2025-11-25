Prudential PLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 190.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

