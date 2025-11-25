Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,079.64. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.11 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.74.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

