Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 173.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 34,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 23.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

