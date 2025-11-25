Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Boston Partners bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $234,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,219,000 after acquiring an additional 884,160 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,825,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 396,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 305,368 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.9%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.