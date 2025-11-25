Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal Buys 199,463 Shares of Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $345,070.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,239,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,173,603.21. This represents a 1.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,271 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $342,746.12.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $295,569.75.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of PROP stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prairie Operating has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $60,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Prairie Operating in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

