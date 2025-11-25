Prudential PLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 547,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

