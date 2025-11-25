Prudential PLC Invests $491,000 in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2,459.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BCE stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. BCE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.