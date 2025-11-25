Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Kellanova $K

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

