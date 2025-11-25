Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ArcBest worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 11.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised ArcBest to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

ArcBest Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ArcBest Corporation has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $115.76.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.40%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

