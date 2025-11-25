First Merchants Corporation $FRME Stock Holdings Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Merchants worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 44.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Merchants Corporation has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.04%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

