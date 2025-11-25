Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,035 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

