Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 794,952 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 237,044 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 476,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.26.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $278,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,754.25. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,986. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,624. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

