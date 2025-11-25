Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 192.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,430.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6,600.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $191.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 16,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $441,826.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,816.19. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,679 shares of company stock valued at $468,062. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

