SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

