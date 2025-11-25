SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 20.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $555.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $666.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.66. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.00 and a twelve month high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.67.

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

