SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,016,649.46. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $229,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,801.52. This represents a 24.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 183,135 shares of company stock worth $8,773,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

