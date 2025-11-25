SG Americas Securities LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $91,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

