Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,441 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $17,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,859,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $14,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 44.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,083,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,634 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Fortuna Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%.The business had revenue of $246.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

