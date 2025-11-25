SG Americas Securities LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.