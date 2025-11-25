Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 108.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

ST opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -154.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.