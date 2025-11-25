Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

