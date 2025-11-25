Financial Review: RB Global (NYSE:RBA) vs. Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sezzle has a beta of 8.64, indicating that its stock price is 764% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and RB Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $271.13 million 6.73 $78.52 million $3.23 16.54 RB Global $4.53 billion 3.92 $413.10 million $2.09 45.69

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Sezzle. Sezzle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 27.66% 90.06% 34.22% RB Global 9.46% 9.42% 4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sezzle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Sezzle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sezzle and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 3 3 0 2.50 RB Global 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sezzle currently has a consensus target price of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.49%. RB Global has a consensus target price of $122.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.67%. Given Sezzle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than RB Global.

Summary

Sezzle beats RB Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

