SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 14.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Insider Activity at First Financial Corporation Indiana

In other First Financial Corporation Indiana news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 2,295 shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,303.25. This represents a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ THFF opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation Indiana Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.