SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,461 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.