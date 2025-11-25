SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 161.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 534.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $143.90.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 46.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

