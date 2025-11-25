Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

