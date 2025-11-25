PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

