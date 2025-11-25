Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 3,394 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Damon sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $66,216.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,581.08. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

