East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell Sells 1,520 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Molly Campbell sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $159,189.60. Following the sale, the director owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,339.88. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molly Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Molly Campbell sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Molly Campbell sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $102,210.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Molly Campbell sold 980 shares of East West Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $98,999.60.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,714,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,431,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,390,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,330,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,271,000 after buying an additional 920,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

