SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AZZ by 206.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 1,121.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AZZ by 140.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

