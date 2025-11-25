Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert Acquires 41,322 Shares

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 41,322 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $102,065.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,788 shares in the company, valued at $108,156.36. This trade represents a 1,675.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

