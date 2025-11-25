SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,480 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 90,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,133,000 after buying an additional 425,704 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company had revenue of $655.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

