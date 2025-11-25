FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) CEO Roeland Polet Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) CEO Roeland Polet purchased 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FF stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.64.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 15.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FutureFuel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 47.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 50.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 88,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FutureFuel has an average rating of “Sell”.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

