FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) CEO Roeland Polet Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) CEO Roeland Polet purchased 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of FF stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.64.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 15.95%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FutureFuel has an average rating of “Sell”.
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
