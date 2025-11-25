SG Americas Securities LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.