SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $204,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,672.64. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.9%

ABG stock opened at $224.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

