SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

