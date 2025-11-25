Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang Sells 100 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.97, for a total value of $87,397.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,708.22. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $892.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $957.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,123.38.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.