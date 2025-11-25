Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 49,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $1,418,449.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,946 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,586.94. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $737,502.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,013.64. This represents a 89.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,921 shares of company stock worth $8,452,166. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

