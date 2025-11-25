SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,510 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Grid Dynamics worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 107,495 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,623,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 599,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

