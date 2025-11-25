Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 70.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE HCC opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,563,725. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.