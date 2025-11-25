Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRFree Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

