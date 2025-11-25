Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

