Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 4,035 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Johnson Rice set a $60.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

