Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,058,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Payoneer Global worth $48,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 3,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,102,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 136.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

